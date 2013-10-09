Oct 9 Most Southeast Asian markets were down in early trade on Wednesday, led by the Philippines as the U.S. budget deadlock hit investor confidence that a deal would be reached before a mid-October deadline to avoid an historic debt default. While investors expect U.S. politicians will eventually strike a deal, they are getting nervous as the deadline nears without any tangible progress between Democrats and Republicans. By 0652 GMT, the Philippines main stock index was down 1.23 percent, Malaysia 0.3 percent weaker and Vietnam lower 0.4 percent. "Investors are waiting for some directions on the U.S. debt ceiling and we see mild trade," said Teerada Charnyingyong, a strategist with Bangkok-based Phillip Securities. She said the financial markets and the global economy will be in chaos if the United States could not avoid the debt default. Thailand's SET index was flat, while Indonesia's Jakarta Composite Index and Singapore's Straits Times index were up 0.4 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0652 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 408.65 409.92 -0.31 Singapore 3156.78 3146.50 +0.33 Kuala Lumpur 1771.62 1777.50 -0.33 Bangkok 1433.97 1434.06 -0.01 Jakarta 4448.12 4432.51 +0.35 Manila 6375.47 6454.86 -1.23 Ho Chi Minh 500.47 502.22 -0.35