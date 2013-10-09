Oct 9 The Philippines and Malaysian stock markets ended weaker on Wednesday, while other Southeast Asian markets ended mixed in thin trade as the U.S. budget deadlock hit sentiment and appetite for the region's risky assets. While investors expect U.S. politicians will eventually strike a deal, they are getting nervous as a mid-October deadline to avoid an historic debt default nears without any tangible progress between Democrats and Republicans. The Philippine main stock index ended 1.2 percent down at a one-week low while Malaysia, which saw a net foreign outflow of $21.85 million, fell 0.5 percent to its lowest close since Oct. 1. Vietnam's benchmark VN Index closed down 0.3 percent on profit taking and concerns over depreciation of the local currency, traders and analysts said. Teerada Charnyingyong, a strategist with Bangkok-based Phillip Securities, said investors are awaiting directions on the U.S. debt ceiling and financial markets and the global economy would be in chaos if the U.S. could not avoid the debt default. Thailand's SET index ended a tad firmer with a 0.04 percent rise, while Jakarta's Composite Index gained 0.6 percent to a more-than-two-week high, a day after Indonesia's central bank left its benchmark reference rate unchanged for the first time in five months. Singapore's Straits Times index was up 0.3 percent at a one-week high. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 408.96 409.92 -0.23 Singapore 3154.84 3146.50 +0.27 Kuala Lumpur 1769.12 1777.50 -0.47 Bangkok 1434.66 1434.06 +0.04 Jakarta 4457.44 4432.51 +0.56 Manila 6377.75 6454.86 -1.19 Ho Chi Minh 500.67 502.22 -0.31 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 408.96 424.10 -3.57 Singapore 3154.84 3167.08 -0.39 Kuala Lumpur 1769.12 1688.95 +4.75 Bangkok 1434.66 1391.93 +3.07 Jakarta 4454.44 4316.69 +3.26 Manila 6377.75 5812.73 +9.72 Ho Chi Minh 500.67 413.73 +21.01 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.