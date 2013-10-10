Oct 10 Most Southeast Asian markets were firmer in early trade on Thursday, led by the Philippines and Thailand as investors grew hopeful that U.S. politicians will resolve in coming days the fiscal impasse that has sapped market confidence. U.S. House of Representatives Republicans are considering signing on to a short-term increase in the government's borrowing authority to buy time for negotiations on broader policy measures, according to a Republican leadership aide. By 0655 GMT, the Philippines main stock index, recovering from a one-week low, was up 0.91 percent, while Thailand's main index was 0.7 percent firmer, trading at its highest level since Sept. 23, led by banks. "We are waiting to see what is going to come from the corridors of Washington. Investors are also waiting for Chinese macro numbers," said Song Seng Wun, an economist at CIMB, based in Singapore. He said markets are also waiting for a raft of earnings for the September quarter. Indonesia's Jakarta Composite Index was up 0.7 percent to a two-week high, while Singapore's Straits Times index traded 0.5 percent firmer at its one-week high. Malaysia was up 0.4 percent. Vietnam, the region's best performer so far this year, bucked the trend and was trading 1 percent down as investors were cautious, awaiting third-quarter business results from companies, analyst said. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0655 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 411.27 408.99 +0.56 Singapore 3169.03 3154.84 +0.45 Kuala Lumpur 1775.45 1769.12 +0.36 Bangkok 1445.13 1434.66 +0.73 Jakarta 4487.87 4457.44 +0.68 Manila 6433.42 6377.75 +0.87 Ho Chi Minh 495.46 500.67 -1.04