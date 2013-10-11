Oct 11 Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose to more-than-two-week highs on Friday led by the Philippines as optimism over progress in Washington to avert a possible debt default boosted sentiment across the region. President Barack Obama and Republican leaders appeared ready to end a political crisis that has shuttered much of the U.S. government and pushed the country dangerously close to a default. The Philippines main stock index, which gained 1.6 percent for the week, ended up 0.8 percent to a three-week high, while Singapore's Straits Times index finished 0.3 percent firmer at its highest close since Oct. 1. Singapore shares gained 1.3 percent for the week after falling in the past two weeks. Thailand's main index closed 0.4 percent up at a three-week high and gained 2.1 percent in the week. Indonesia's Jakarta Composite Index added 0.7 percent to hit its highest levels in more than two weeks, while Malaysia ended 0.6 percent firmer at a two-week high. Vietnam, bucking the trend, ended 0.1 percent weaker, erasing earlier gains as investors were concerned over possible fuel price hikes. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 416.16 412.51 +0.99 Singapore 3179.71 3169.91 +0.31 Kuala Lumpur 1785.75 1775.92 +0.55 Bangkok 1457.78 1451.91 +0.40 Jakarta 4519.91 4486.68 +0.74 Manila 6489.80 6435.97 +0.84 Ho Chi Minh 494.53 494.81 -0.06 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 416.16 424.10 -1.87 Singapore 3179.71 3167.08 +0.40 Kuala Lumpur 1785.75 1688.95 +5.73 Bangkok 1457.78 1391.93 +4.73 Jakarta 4519.91 4316.69 +4.71 Manila 6489.80 5812.73 +11.65 Ho Chi Minh 494.53 413.73 +19.53 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.