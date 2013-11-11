BANGKOK, Nov 11 Most Southeast Asian stocks were flat to weaker on Monday amid U.S. Federal Reserve tapering concerns after upbeat U.S. jobs data, with typhoon-hit Philippine shares sliding to near six-week lows and Thai stocks falling amid political tensions. The Philippine main index was down 1.4 percent, extending the slides over past six sessions and earlier hitting the lowest since Oct. 1, after a deadly typhoon ravaged towns and villages in the central Philippines. Shares in Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc recovered some of their earlier losses and were down 2.59 percent in their market debut as investors fretted about the damage to company's supermarkets and department stores from the devastating typhoon. Thai SET index slipped 1.5 percent, hovering around a two-month low, amid protests against the political amnesty bill and ahead of a world court ruling on the disputed territory surrounding the Preah Vihear temple. Large caps led the decline, with consumer conglomerate Berli Jucker down 3.8 percent, the biggest percentage drop on the large cap SET50 index. Broadcaster BEC World Pcl and carrier Thai Airways International were also among the losers. Market players were cautious over the near-term outlook of the market. "Short term investors should closely watch the political situation and reinvest in the market if the political tension eases," strategists at Maybank Kim Eng Securities wrote in a report. The broker advised medium to long-term investors to look at 1,350-1,380 level as an entry point. The benchmark SET index was at 1,384.44 by midday. Stocks in Indonesia fell 0.8 percent ahead of the central bank's interest rate review on Tuesday, Malaysia was flat, while Vietnam and Singapore both edged up 0.3 percent. Asian shares fell to a four-week low on Monday as a surprise surge in U.S. jobs growth heightened expectations the Federal Reserve will start reducing stimulus by year-end, boosting the dollar against the euro, yen and emerging currencies. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0703 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 408.29 413.47 -1.25 Singapore 3186.04 3177.25 +0.28 Kuala Lumpur 1804.51 1804.48 0.00 Bangkok 1384.44 1405.03 -1.47 Jakarta 4444.25 4476.72 -0.75 Manila 6267.40 6355.18 -1.38 Ho Chi Minh 500.30 498.61 +0.34