BANGKOK, Nov 13 Indonesian shares fell to their two-month lows on Wednesday as investors cut risk exposure ahead of third-quarter current account data, while Philippine stocks retreated amid cautions about the impact of the super typhoon Haiyan. Jakarta's Composite Index was down 1.9 percent at 4,299.08 after hitting 4,284.03, the lowest since Sept. 10. It had fallen 1.4 percent on Tuesday after the central bank's unexpected interest rate hike. Property stocks fell 2.8 percent, banking shares were down 2 percent and the blue-chip index slid 2 percent as investors are worried about the prospect of economic growth after the central bank raised interest rates. The Philippine main index was down 0.23 percent after falling as much as 1 percent, amid weakness in large caps and telecom stocks including Philippine Long Distance Telephone and Globe Telecom. It had gained 0.94 percent on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets said the impact of the super typhoon on the telecoms industry should be limited over the medium term. "We do not see significant downside risk to our 2014-15 industry revenue forecasts," said Singapore-based Ramakrishna Maruvada of Daiwa Capital Markets. Maruvada said the weakness in telecoms shares could be due to concerns about demand for telecoms services. "It could be because of the disaster and the unknown (factors) associated with the impact where people could be worried in terms of what this mean for telecoms demand going forward," he said. Stocks in Singapore and Malaysia both slipped to four-week lows, while the Vietnam index was around a one-week low amid weakness in Asia and concerns about an imminent rollback of the U.S. central bank's asset-buying stimulus. The Thai SET index eased 0.6 percent as political concerns continued to keep investors wary. Among actively traded shares, Advanced Info Service Pcl dropped 2.2 percent, while Kasikornbank Pcl was down 1 percent. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0701 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 406.01 408.15 -0.52 Singapore 3169.52 3180.25 -0.34 Kuala Lumpur 1787.30 1794.80 -0.42 Bangkok 1405.24 1413.08 -0.55 Jakarta 4299.08 4380.64 -1.86 Manila 6309.94 6324.17 -0.23 Ho Chi Minh 496.12 497.65 -0.31