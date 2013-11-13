BANGKOK, Nov 13 Indonesian shares fell to a two-month low on Wednesday as higher interest rates raised concerns about economic growth, while Philippine stocks retreated amid concerns over the impact of the typhoon Haiyan. Jakarta's Composite Index finished down 1.8 percent at 4,301.89, the lowest close since Sept. 9. Among underperformers, Telekomunikasi Indonesia fell 4.5 percent and Semen Indonesia dropped 4.1 percent. Bank Indonesia's unexpected interest rate hike on Tuesday and cautions ahead of the release of current account data for the third quarter kept investors wary. After the market hours, Bank Indonesia released the current account deficit that was 3.8 percent of gross domestic product in the third quarter, or the equivalent of $8.4 billion. The Philippine main index ended down 0.05 percent after falling 1 percent at one point, while the Thai SET index eased 0.6 percent after two sessions of gains. Stocks in Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam drifted into negative territory amid uncertainty about the timing of a cut in the U.S. Federal Reserve stimulus and the fine print of economic reforms in China. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 406.32 408.15 -1.83 Singapore 3166.74 3180.25 -0.42 Kuala Lumpur 1782.49 1794.80 -0.69 Bangkok 1404.77 1413.08 -0.59 Jakarta 4301.89 4380.64 -1.80 Manila 6320.96 6324.17 -0.05 Ho Chi Minh 496.12 497.65 -0.31 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 406.32 424.10 -4.19 Singapore 3166.74 3167.08 -0.01 Kuala Lumpur 1782.49 1688.95 +5.54 Bangkok 1404.77 1391.93 +0.92 Jakarta 4301.89 4316.69 -0.34 Manila 6320.96 5812.73 +8.74 Ho Chi Minh 496.12 413.73 +19.91 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.