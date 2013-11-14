BANGKOK, Nov 14 Southeast Asian stocks rebounded
on Thursday, with Indonesia and Malaysia posting their first
gains in five sessions, after dovish comments by Federal Reserve
Vice Chairwoman Janet Yellen lifted hopes that the loose
monetary policy in the United States would continue for
sometime.
Jakarta's Composite Index rose 1.5 percent, ending a
four-day losing streak, while Malaysia's index inched up
0.1 percent after four sessions of losses.
Foreign investors sold Indonesian shares worth a net 139,721
million rupiah ($12.04 million) and offloaded Malaysian stocks
worth a net 291 million ringgit ($90.55 million), stock exchange
and Thomson Reuters data showed.
The Thai SET index was up 0.8 percent at a one-week
closing high of 1,415.69, with domestic institutions net buyers
worth 2 billion baht ($63.27 million) while foreign investors
sold a net 1.5 billion baht ($47.45 million), stock exchange
data showed.
Singapore climbed 0.8 percent after two days of
falls, while the Philippines posted a modest 0.1 percent
gain as concerns remained over the impact of the super Typhoon
Haiyan.
Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rose 0.35 percent,
lifted by gains in some blue chips.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 409.24 405.54 +0.91
Singapore 3191.08 3166.74 +0.77
Kuala Lumpur 1784.20 1782.49 +0.10
Bangkok 1415.69 1404.77 +0.78
Jakarta 4367.37 4301.89 +1.52
Manila 6327.88 6320.96 +0.11
Ho Chi Minh 497.85 496.12 +0.35
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 409.24 424.10 -3.50
Singapore 3191.08 3167.08 +0.76
Kuala Lumpur 1784.20 1688.95 +5.64
Bangkok 1415.69 1391.93 +1.71
Jakarta 4367.37 4316.69 +1.17
Manila 6327.88 5812.73 +8.86
Ho Chi Minh 497.85 413.73 +20.33
* The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a
highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia,
Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Singapore 254,333,000 204,133,508
Kuala Lumpur 116,359,900 112,738,980
Bangkok 6,144,767 7,687,168
Jakarta 3,605,377,000 3,398,685,333
Manila 102,314 76,988
Ho Chi Minh 65,073 70,727