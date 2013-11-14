BANGKOK, Nov 14 Southeast Asian stocks rebounded on Thursday, with Indonesia and Malaysia posting their first gains in five sessions, after dovish comments by Federal Reserve Vice Chairwoman Janet Yellen lifted hopes that the loose monetary policy in the United States would continue for sometime. Jakarta's Composite Index rose 1.5 percent, ending a four-day losing streak, while Malaysia's index inched up 0.1 percent after four sessions of losses. Foreign investors sold Indonesian shares worth a net 139,721 million rupiah ($12.04 million) and offloaded Malaysian stocks worth a net 291 million ringgit ($90.55 million), stock exchange and Thomson Reuters data showed. The Thai SET index was up 0.8 percent at a one-week closing high of 1,415.69, with domestic institutions net buyers worth 2 billion baht ($63.27 million) while foreign investors sold a net 1.5 billion baht ($47.45 million), stock exchange data showed. Singapore climbed 0.8 percent after two days of falls, while the Philippines posted a modest 0.1 percent gain as concerns remained over the impact of the super Typhoon Haiyan. Vietnam's benchmark VN Index rose 0.35 percent, lifted by gains in some blue chips. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 409.24 405.54 +0.91 Singapore 3191.08 3166.74 +0.77 Kuala Lumpur 1784.20 1782.49 +0.10 Bangkok 1415.69 1404.77 +0.78 Jakarta 4367.37 4301.89 +1.52 Manila 6327.88 6320.96 +0.11 Ho Chi Minh 497.85 496.12 +0.35 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 409.24 424.10 -3.50 Singapore 3191.08 3167.08 +0.76 Kuala Lumpur 1784.20 1688.95 +5.64 Bangkok 1415.69 1391.93 +1.71 Jakarta 4367.37 4316.69 +1.17 Manila 6327.88 5812.73 +8.86 Ho Chi Minh 497.85 413.73 +20.33 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 254,333,000 204,133,508 Kuala Lumpur 116,359,900 112,738,980 Bangkok 6,144,767 7,687,168 Jakarta 3,605,377,000 3,398,685,333 Manila 102,314 76,988 Ho Chi Minh 65,073 70,727