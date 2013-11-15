BANGKOK, Nov 15 Most Southeast Asian stocks eked out further gains on Friday, helped by the prospect of extended U.S. monetary stimulus, but Indonesian shares retreated as cautious investors cut holdings in risky assets in response to a tighter monetary policy. Jakarta's Composite Index fell 0.7 percent, erasing its earlier gain and reversing a rise on Thursday. Interest rate-sensitive stocks such as property led among decliners after a surprise rate hike on Tuesday. The benchmark dropped 3.2 percent on the week, Southeast Asia's worst performer. Bank Indonesia raised its benchmark reference rate BIPG by 25 basis points to 7.50 percent on Tuesday, to help manage a wide current-account deficit and defend against capital outflows. The central bank governor Agus Martowardojo said on Friday the bank will press forward with measures to deepen its foreign exchange and debt markets to ensure its financial system withstands potential turbulence. The rupiah led slides among regional currencies over the week. Stocks in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand , the Philippines and Vietnam extended their gains for a second session, in line with the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares which rose for a second day, up 1.2 percent. Fed Vice Chairwoman Janet Yellen on Thursday robustly defended the Federal Reserve's bold steps to spur economic growth, calling efforts to boost hiring an "imperative" at a hearing into her nomination to become the first woman to lead the U.S. central bank. In Bangkok, buying in large caps such as mobile phone operator Advanced Info Service and state run Krung Thai Bank helped send the SET index 1.1 percent higher on the week, its first gain in four weeks. Trading volume was relatively thin which was around two-thirds of a full day average over the past 30 sessions as cautions remained over the domestic political tensions. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 408.99 409.13 -0.03 Singapore 3201.27 3191.08 +0.32 Kuala Lumpur 1789.87 1784.20 +0.32 Bangkok 1420.66 1415.69 +0.35 Jakarta 4335.45 4367.37 -0.73 Manila 6346.40 6327.88 +0.29 Ho Chi Minh 501.34 497.85 +0.70 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 408.99 424.10 -3.56 Singapore 3201.27 3167.08 +1.08 Kuala Lumpur 1789.87 1688.95 +5.98 Bangkok 1420.66 1391.93 +2.06 Jakarta 4335.45 4316.69 +0.43 Manila 6346.40 5812.73 +9.18 Ho Chi Minh 501.34 413.73 +21.18 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 346,700,800 204,964,695 Kuala Lumpur 102,726,200 112,410,333 Bangkok 5,257,610 7,677,103 Jakarta 3,268,667,500 3,416,968,233 Manila 83,748 77,667 Ho Chi Minh 91,215 70,807