BANGKOK, Nov 22 Most Southeast Asian stocks traded flat to weaker on Friday as investors were wary of the prospect of a stimulus cut in the United States, with Thai stocks sliding to fresh 11-week lows amid concerns about domestic political uncertainty. Thai SET index was down 0.6 percent at 1,368.24, the lowest since Sept. 9, after three consecutive days of falls and was on track to end the week almost 4 percent lower, underperforming most regional peers. Strategists at broker KGI Securities expect trading to be slow ahead of the anti-government rally on Nov. 24. "Chance for strong recovery is still low due to political confrontations in Thailand. Risk is higher that the major investment bill worth 2.0 trillion baht will be blocked at the court is higher," they wrote in a report. Shares in large-scale builders including Ch Karnchang Pcl , Italian Thai Development Pcl and Sino Thai Engineering and Construction Pcl all traded lower. In typhoon-hit Philippines, the stock market edged down 0.3 percent, poised for a weekly loss of 3.8 percent, while Singapore shares inched down 0.2 percent, set for a weekly loss of 1 percent. Stocks in Indonesia and Malaysia pared early losses to trade nearly unchanged. Among the bright spots, shares of Malayan Banking gained 0.6 percent, coming off a near 7-month low hit in the previous session, after Southeast Asia's fourth-biggest lender by assets posted its highest quarterly profit since its 1960s opening. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0423 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 400.65 401.81 -0.29 Singapore 3166.40 3172.38 -0.19 Kuala Lumpur 1794.94 1794.65 +0.02 Bangkok 1368.24 1375.86 -0.57 Jakarta 4330.61 4326.21 +0.10 Manila 6103.44 6122.89 -0.32 Ho Chi Minh 505.47 503.54 +0.38