BANGKOK, Nov 22 Thai stocks closed at a 11-week low on Friday, on concerns over domestic political uncertainty while other Southeast Asian markets recouped some early losses in thin trade amid caution about the prospect of a stimulus cut in the U.S. The Thai SET index fell for a fourth day, down 1.2 percent at 1,359.07, the lowest close since Sept. 6. It lost 4.3 percent on the week, its worst weekly fall since Sept. 27 and a year-to-date loss of 2.4 percent, making it Asia's third worst performer. Foreign investors sold a net 2.4 billion baht ($75.48 million) on Friday, taking their net withdrawal so far this month to $983 million. Regional indexes came off intraday lows amid late rebounds in regional large-cap shares such as Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co., DBS Group Holdings, CIMB Group Holdings and Semen Indonesia. The Philippine stock market, plagued by concerns about the impact of Typhoon Haiyan, finished down 0.6 percent on the day and ended the week 4.1 percent lower, its biggest weekly loss since Aug. 23. The region saw mixed performances on the week, with Singapore down 0.9 percent, reversing the gain on the previous week, and Indonesia falling 0.4 percent, a second week of losses. Stocks in Malaysia gained 0.3 percent on the week after three weeks of falls while Vietnam rose 0.9 percent, a third week of gains. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 400.03 401.81 +0.44 Singapore 3172.85 3172.38 +0.01 Kuala Lumpur 1794.52 1794.65 -0.01 Bangkok 1359.07 1375.86 -1.22 Jakarta 4317.96 4326.21 -0.19 Manila 6084.84 6122.89 -0.62 Ho Chi Minh 505.64 503.54 +0.42 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 400.03 424.10 -5.68 Singapore 3172.85 3167.08 +0.18 Kuala Lumpur 1794.52 1688.95 +6.25 Bangkok 1359.07 1391.93 -2.36 Jakarta 4317.96 4316.69 +0.03 Manila 6084.84 5812.73 +4.68 Ho Chi Minh 505.64 413.73 +22.21 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 169,080,600 218,707,598 Kuala Lumpur 108,735,100 122,453,107 Bangkok 5,834,261 7,500,508 Jakarta 2,550,912,500 3,420,476,567 Manila 62,996 80,783 Ho Chi Minh 106,375 79,135