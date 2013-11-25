BANGKOK, Nov 25 Thai shares fell for a fifth straight session to an 11-week closing low as outflows continued amid political protests, and the Typhoon-struck Philippines suffered loss for a sixth session, while most Southeast Asian stocks saw modest gains in line with Asia on Monday. Thai SET index closed down 0.5 percent at 1,352.86, the lowest since Sept. 6, taking its year-to-date loss to 2.8 percent, Asia's third worst. Foreign investors withdrew a net 1.5 billion baht ($47 million), adding to their net selling of $983 million so far this month to Friday, according to Thomson Reuters data. The benchmark bounced off a day's low of 1,345.02 helped by some technical-led buying in large cap banks led by shares of Siam Commercial Bank. Bangkok-based strategist Teerada Charnyingyong of broker Phillip Securities expected the market weakness to continue in the near term, with key support for the SET seen around 1,320, a downside of 10 percent from its high in early October. The Thai baht fell against the dollar on Monday to its lowest for nearly 11 weeks. The Philippine main index underperformed in the region, closing down 1.3 percent at 6,004.26, an 11-week closing low. Shares of conglomerate GT Capital Holdings dropped 5.7 percent, the biggest percentage loser. Foreign outflows weighed on share markets across the region, including Indonesia's 2,341 million rupiah ($200,200), Malaysia's 109 million ringgit ($33.9 million) and Phillipine 517 million peso ($11.8 million), Thomson Reuters and stock exchange data showed. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 399.07 400.07 -0.25 Singapore 3180.65 3172.85 +0.25 Kuala Lumpur 1797.97 1794.52 +0.19 Bangkok 1352.86 1359.07 -0.46 Jakarta 4334.80 4317.96 +0.39 Manila 6004.26 6084.84 -1.32 Ho Chi Minh 506.46 505.64 +0.16 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 399.07 424.10 -5.90 Singapore 3180.65 3167.08 +0.43 Kuala Lumpur 1797.97 1688.95 +6.45 Bangkok 1352.86 1391.93 -2.81 Jakarta 4334.80 4316.69 +0.42 Manila 6004.26 5812.73 +3.30 Ho Chi Minh 506.46 413.73 +22.41 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 179,843,100 217,214,445 Kuala Lumpur 122,102,400 122,821,777 Bangkok 5,100,596 7,421,220 Jakarta 2,571,409,000 3,384,285,017 Manila 52,600 80,163 Ho Chi Minh 97,383 80,897