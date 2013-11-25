BANGKOK, Nov 25 Southeast Asian stock markets edged higher, in line with other stock markets in Asia on Monday, but Thai shares skidded further to 11-week lows as escalating anti-government protests pummelled market sentiment. Thai SET index eased 0.2 percent at midday, falling 1 percent at one point to its lowest level since Sept. 6. The foreign sell-offs this month have sent the index 2.5 percent lower this year, Asia's third worst. Brokers said some technical-led buying emerged in the early hours of trading but political uncertainty ahead of the censure debate against the government on Nov. 26-27 would limit any strong gain. "A possible bottom line of the current political situation is a House dissolution after the censure debate ... Technically, we expect the SET could rebound above 1,360 to 1,390," strategists at broker Krungsri Securities wrote in a report. The index was at 1,356.81 at midday. Shares of large cap energy stocks led the losses as global oil prices dropped. Shares of PTT Exploration and Production lost 2.8 percent, partly due to its downbeat outlook on 2013 petroleum sales growth. Banking shares with high levels of foreign holdings that were beaten down last week regained some lost ground. Shares of Siam Commercial Bank jumped 2.6 percent and Kasikornbank rose 1.2 percent. Foreign investors sold a net $983 million in Thai stocks this month to Friday, according to Thomson Reuters data, erasing two successive months of net buying worth a combined $337 million. Philippine stocks dropped 1.2 percent to 11-week lows on worries over the impact of super Typhoon Haiyan, trimming their year-to-date gain to 3.4 percent, trailing Vietnam's 23 percent rise and Malaysia's, which was up 6.8 percent. Stocks in Singapore and Indonesia reversed last week's falls, edging up 0.4 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively. Malaysian stocks rose 0.6 percent while Vietnam edged 0.8 percent higher. Banks were among the stocks actively traded across exchanges, including Singapore's DBS Group Holdings, Malaysia's Malayan Banking, Indonesia's Bank Mandiri and Philippine Metropolitan Bank & Trust. Citi Research's top buys among banks in Southeast Asia included Thailand's Kasikornbank and Singapore's DBS Group, it said in a report dated Nov. 22, citing its global financial conference in Hong Kong last week. "Investors' key topics in the Asian banks space were NIM/liquidity outlook and asset quality. Overall, banks remain relatively sanguine on these concerns," it said. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0541 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 399.27 400.07 -0.20 Singapore 3183.98 3172.85 +0.35 Kuala Lumpur 1804.54 1794.52 +0.56 Bangkok 1356.81 1359.07 -0.17 Jakarta 4322.55 4317.96 +0.11 Manila 6010.04 6084.84 -1.23 Ho Chi Minh 509.51 505.64 +0.77