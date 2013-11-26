BANGKOK, Nov 26 Thai stocks edged higher on Tuesday, rebounding from an 11-week closing low hit in the previous session amid domestic-led buying while Indonesian stocks lost more than 2 percent as the fall in the rupiah rattled sentiment. Thai SET index closed up 0.4 percent after the 5.1 percent drop over past five sessions, helped by buying in large caps such as Advanced Info Service by retirement mutual funds and long-term equity funds, traders said. Domestic institutions and retail investors were net buyers of Thai shares worth a net 9.3 billion baht ($290.81 million), countering the selling of the same amount by foreign investors, according to stock exchange data. Domestic political tensions have led to foreign outflows of about $1 billion in the month to Monday. Nearly 3,000 anti-government protesters massed in front of Thailand's Interior Ministry on Tuesday, intensifying pressure on Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra a day after they stormed compounds of two other ministries. Jakarta's Composite Index dropped 2.3 percent to 4,235.26, the lowest since Sept. 9, with late selloffs as the currency fell near a psychological level, Jakarta-based John Teja director of broker Ciptadana Securities said. "The key trigger is the rupiah weakness. The big picture of the market was still a concern about the economic backdrop and the prospect of higher interest rates," John said. The rupiah lost up to 0.5 percent to 11,785 per dollar, its weakest since March 2009, on dollar demand for debt payments and repatriation, traders said. Selling in Indonesian stocks was heavy with the large-caps index down 3.2 percent, with shares of coal miner Bumi Resources plunging 15.2 percent, the biggest percentage loser. The Philippine main index pared early falls, ending up 0.4 percent, Singapore edged down 0.2 percent after a gain in the previous session, Malaysia inched slightly higher after a modest rise on Monday and Vietnam rose 0.5 percent, extending gains from Monday and Friday. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 397.81 399.23 -0.36 Singapore 3173.51 3180.65 -0.22 Kuala Lumpur 1798.13 1797.97 +0.01 Bangkok 1358.69 1352.86 +0.43 Jakarta 4235.26 4334.80 -2.30 Manila 6025.37 6004.26 +0.35 Ho Chi Minh 509.16 506.46 +0.53 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 397.81 424.10 -6.20 Singapore 3173.51 3167.08 +0.20 Kuala Lumpur 1798.13 1688.95 +6.46 Bangkok 1358.69 1391.93 -2.39 Jakarta 4235.26 4316.69 -1.89 Manila 6025.37 5812.73 +3.66 Ho Chi Minh 509.16 413.73 +23.07 * The Thomson Reuters South East Asia Index is a highly representative indicator of stocks listed in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Singapore 299,990,500 217,327,635 Kuala Lumpur 186,416,300 123,415,680 Bangkok 7,084,038 7,329,374 Jakarta 5,213,520,000 3,336,684,133 Manila 83,376 80,163 Ho Chi Minh 93,482 82,863