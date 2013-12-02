Dec 2 Most Southeast Asian stocks were trading
firmer on Monday led by Indonesia after China's factory data
showed a steady growth in November, but Thailand underperformed
with falling more than 1 percent due to political tensions.
Jakarta's Composite Index was up 1.6 percent at 0658
GMT led by financials, the Philippines' broader index was
trading 0.4 percent higher at a near two-week high, while
Singapore's Straits Times Index was up 0.3 percent.
"As far as activities are concerned, it is still quiet
because of the year-end and investors are looking to close down
their portfolios with nothing is exciting," said Song Seng Wun,
an economist at CIMB, based in Singapore.
"But the key is still very much on the U.S. data, if they
are driving for the expected tapering or not."
China's factory activity maintained steady growth momentum
in November, boosted by resilient new orders, though the pace of
expansion eased slightly from October, a private survey showed
on Monday, keeping intact expectations that the economy is on a
stabilizing path in the last quarter of 2012.
Malaysia's broader index and Vietnam's benchmark VN
Index were up 0.2 percent and 0.1 percent respectively at
0658 GMT.
Bucking the trend, Thailand's SET index tumbled more
than 1.1 percent to trade at 1355.81 as anti-government
protesters vowed to forge ahead with a "people's coup" campaign
to topple Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra.
"Still the market is concerned about the political
pressure," said Bangkok-based strategist Teerada Charnyingyong
of broker Phillip Securities. "We see a support level at 1320,
but foreign outflow is a concern.
Shares related to banking, information technology, and
property development were among losers dragging the overall
index down.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change at 0658 GMT
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 400.39 399.07 +0.33
Singapore 3187.11 3176.35 +0.34
Kuala Lumpur 1815.73 1814.72 +0.17
Bangkok 1355.81 1371.13 -1.12
Jakarta 4324.60 4256.44 +1.60
Manila 6231.64 6208.82 +0.37
Ho Chi Minh 508.57 507.78 +0.14