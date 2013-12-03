Dec 3 Thai shares jumped on Tuesday on hopes of easing political tensions after the government ordered police to avoid violence, while other Southeast Asian equities traded mixed as unexpectedly strong U.S. factory activity bolstered expectations the Federal Reserve would soon trim its stimulus. Thailand's SET index was up 0.9 percent, hovering near a two-week high by 0549 GMT, led by financial stocks. "We see some confidence in the market with the tension easing after the police were asked to step back," said Teerada Charnyingyong, Bangkok-based strategist of broker Phillip Securities. "But there are a lot of uncertainties. Foreign investors are on the selling side and we do not see much foreign activities in the coming days due to upcoming holidays." She said shares related to tourism will be "heavily hit" if the protest continues, though this is a good time to buy them as they have fallen to attractive price levels. Foreign investors on Monday sold 6.38 billion baht ($198.35 million) worth of shares, extending the foreign outflow to 12.69 billion baht in the last four straight sessions. The Thai government said on Tuesday it had ordered police confronting anti-government protesters in capital Bangkok to stand down to avoid violence. Thailand's finance ministry said the 2013 economic growth forecast may be 3 percent, down from the scaled-down 3.7 percent seen in September, due to the impact of ongoing anti-government protests, while the country's consumer confidence fell to a near two-year low. The Thai baht also dipped in thin trading on sustained tensions that have been driving investors out of the country. Gary Dugan, chief investment officer for Asia and the Middle East at private bank Coutts, said in a client note though Coutts is looking for entry points in Thailand, it has concluded that the time for investing is still not ideal as political protests continue. He said the Thai SET Index was trading on a price multiple of 12.1 times expected earnings over the next 12 months and 10.7 times for 2015. "As it stands, we believe that a suitable re-entry point will only be justified when the price to earnings multiple is below 10 times. If the protests continue, we may get there," Dugan said. Other markets were trading slightly weaker-to-firmer amid fears the U.S. Fed could start tapering its asset buying programme after unexpectedly strong factory activity. Malaysia's broader index hit a record high of 1,840.12, surpassing its all-time peak of 1,826.22 touched on May 13. The index was up 0.5 percent in the midday. Singapore's Straits Times Index was up 0.1 percent and Vietnam's benchmark VN Index was up 1.2 percent. Jakarta shares lost 0.8 percent, underperforming most regional stocks, while the Philippines index dropped 0.3 percent. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0632 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 400.96 401.65 -0.17 Singapore 3191.21 3188.76 +0.08 Kuala Lumpur 1827.50 1818.15 +0.51 Bangkok 1386.52 1374.26 +0.89 Jakarta 4287.11 4321.98 -0.81 Manila 6205.67 6223.37 -0.28 Ho Chi Minh 514.05 508.53 +1.22