Dec 5 Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on
Thursday as speculation over a possible reduction in the U.S.
Federal Reserve's stimulus dented sentiment, while many
investors awaited cues from U.S. job data, due later this week.
Jakarta's Composite Index was down 1 percent to a
near three-month low by 0615 GMT, while Singapore's Straits
Times Index was trading 1 percent down near two-month
lows, and the Philippines traded 0.7 percent lower.
Unexpectedly strong U.S. factory activity data released last
week has renewed the possibility of the U.S. Fed starting to
taper its asset buying programme sooner than expected.
Investors are waiting for more clarity from U.S. employment
data on Friday.
Many analysts expect the Fed to take a decision on reducing
its latest bond purchases, at its March meeting, but some think
that could be brought forward to January, or at the extreme,
later this month, if the employment data comes in strong.
Thailand's stock market, which saw over 21.45
billion baht ($664.60 million) of foreign outflows in six
straight sessions through Wednesday due to political tensions,
was closed for a holiday.
Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged down 0.1 percent
on a lack of supportive news, while Malaysia, bucking
the trend, was up 0.2 percent.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change at 0615 GMT
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
TR SE Asia Index* 395.36 396.95 -0.40
Singapore 3130.12 3160.70 -0.97
Kuala Lumpur 1825.42 1821.90 +0.19
Bangkok - 1383.89 -
Jakarta 4199.87 4241.30 -0.98
Manila 6063.13 6105.23 -0.69
Ho Chi Minh 510.54 510.06 -0.07