Dec 5 Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Thursday as speculation over a possible reduction in the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus dented sentiment, while many investors awaited cues from U.S. job data, due later this week. Jakarta's Composite Index was down 1 percent to a near three-month low by 0615 GMT, while Singapore's Straits Times Index was trading 1 percent down near two-month lows, and the Philippines traded 0.7 percent lower. Unexpectedly strong U.S. factory activity data released last week has renewed the possibility of the U.S. Fed starting to taper its asset buying programme sooner than expected. Investors are waiting for more clarity from U.S. employment data on Friday. Many analysts expect the Fed to take a decision on reducing its latest bond purchases, at its March meeting, but some think that could be brought forward to January, or at the extreme, later this month, if the employment data comes in strong. Thailand's stock market, which saw over 21.45 billion baht ($664.60 million) of foreign outflows in six straight sessions through Wednesday due to political tensions, was closed for a holiday. Vietnam's benchmark VN Index edged down 0.1 percent on a lack of supportive news, while Malaysia, bucking the trend, was up 0.2 percent. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0615 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 395.36 396.95 -0.40 Singapore 3130.12 3160.70 -0.97 Kuala Lumpur 1825.42 1821.90 +0.19 Bangkok - 1383.89 - Jakarta 4199.87 4241.30 -0.98 Manila 6063.13 6105.23 -0.69 Ho Chi Minh 510.54 510.06 -0.07