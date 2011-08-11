* Singapore down 0.9 pct; falls 13 pct in 7 sessions

* Malaysia falls 0.3 pct, also hit by global debt fears

* Philippines up 0.5 pct; Bangkok, Jakarta up 0.2 percent

* Indonesia sees $80 mln outflows; Manila $12.8 mln

* Bank shares weigh as euro zone crisis hits French lenders

By Shihar Aneez

COLOMBO, Aug 11 Singapore shares fell to a 14-month low on Thursday and Malaysian stocks sagged on fears that French banks were being engulfed by the euro zone's debt crisis, even as the global economy slows.

Other Southeast Asian stocks markets ended slightly firmer, however, as investors looked for bargins after several sessions of heavy selling, though financials remained out of favour in much of the region.

A rise in U.S. stock futures during the session helped lift the region's shares off early lows, but most analysts said further losses were inevitable without some positive news on Europe or the U.S. economy.

"The only catalyst at this moment is QE3," said a Singapore-based analyst on condition of anonymity, referring to expectations that the Federal Reserve may launch a third round of quantitive easing to avert a U.S. recession.

"Investors are scared and hesitant after the recent dive in the markets after being positive just two weeks back."

Singapore .FTSTI fell 0.9 percent in heavy volume, extending its losses to 13.1 percent in the last seven straight sessions, while Malaysia .KLSE and Vietnam .KLSE closed 0.3 percent and 0.4 percent lower, respectively.

Thailand .SETI and Indonesia .JKSE each closed 0.2 percent firmer after hovering in negative territory until the last hour of the day's trading, while the Philippine's stock index .PSI gained 0.5 percent.

By 0953 GMT, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS had dropped 0.2 percent.

Foreign investors were mostly on the selling side with Jakarta seeing $80.5 million of outflows, extending its net foreign selling to $351 million this week, while Manila saw an outflow of $12.8 million.

"Foreign investors remained jittery and continued selling," said Viwat Techapoonphol, strategist of Bangkok-based broker Tisco Securities.

Techapoonphol said the Thailand bourse bounced back on buying by retail domestic investors, who believe local stocks were unlikely to fall much furtherl, despite the ailing U.S. economy and European debt crisis.

Financials weighed down on the index in Jakarta with a 2.7 percent drop in top lender Bank Mandiri (BMRI.JK) and a 1.9 percent decline in the second largest lender Bank Central Asia (BBCA.JK).

"The banking sector was hit hard because foreign investors are still selling off their stocks," said Jemmy Paul, head of research, at Jakarta-based Waterfront Securities.

"The market will be volatile for a week. People are still concerned about technicals rather than fundamentals. As long as oil and commodity prices are good, Indonesia would be stable."

Financials led the Malaysian benchmark index lower as well, though DBS Group (DBSM.SI), Southeast Asia's largest lender, ended up 0.6 percent in Singapore.

(Editing by Kim Coghill)

