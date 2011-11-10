BANGKOK, Nov 10 Southeast Asian stock markets faltered on Thursday amid sell-offs across Asia as a surge in Italy's borrowing costs fuelled anxiety about the future of the euro, with weak earnings from commodities firms helping drag Singapore down to a one-week low.

Indonesia made a larger-than-expected rate cut on Thursday to support economic growth but its stock market still fell nearly 2 percent.

"The risks have increased dramatically with Italian bond yield spreads to Germany now blowing beyond levels that ultimately forced Ireland and Portugal to seek a bail-out," said Shane Oliver, chief economist at AMP Capital Investors.

"The news out of Europe looks like it will get worse before it gets better," he added.

The selling, in light volume, sent most markets in the region to their lowest in around a week.

Singapore's Straits Times Index .FTSTI was the biggest loser, falling as much as 3.4 percent at one stage and ending down 2.5 percent.

Stocks in Malaysia .KLSE fell 1.1 percent, with retail investors dominating the market, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said. The Philippines .PSI dipped 1.4 percent and Vietnam .VNI eased 1 percent. Thailand .SETI ended flat.

Indonesia posted $124 million in foreign outflows and Malaysia reported 2.4 million ringgit ($770,095) in outflows but the Philippines had $3.9 million in inflows, Thomson Reuters and stock exchange data showed.

DISAPPOINTING RESULTS

Shares in Singapore-listed Noble Group ( NOBG.SI ) slumped 26 percent after the commodities firm posted its first quarterly loss in more than a decade, hurt by turbulence in commodity prices. [ID:nL4E7MA03L]

"Some people are cutting their positions because of the earnings losses. Selling also came from domestic institutions. Volume in Noble was not normal. I don't think retailers can sell this big a volume," said a Singapore-based trader.

"Noble is an indicator for commodities. If they're coming off then, basically, what that's telling you is world trade is coming off."

Singapore commodities firm Olam International ( OLAM.SI ) fell as much as 7.6 percent as traders saw the earnings from Noble Group as a sign of the poor outlook for the sector.[ID:nL4E7MA0EW]

Big caps and financials led losers in Jakarta but brokers said Bank Indonesia's (BI) surprise 50 basis point cut to its benchmark overnight rate BIPG to a record low 6 percent should help support stocks eventually. [ID:nJ9E7LH02P]

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk ( BBRI.JK ), the world's biggest micro lender, fell 2.1 percent and PT Astra International Tbk ( ASII.JK ), a vehicle distributor and the top listed firm, slid 2.3 percent.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS plunged 3.8 percent by 0910 GMT while MSCI index of Southeast Asia .MISU00000GUS lost 2.5 percent. (Additional reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta and Singapore bureau; Editing by Alan Raybould)