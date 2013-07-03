BANGKOK, July 3 Southeast Asian stocks mostly fell on Wednesday, with Indonesia dropping more than 2 percent on concerns over the prospect of domestic economy and interest rates, while late selling erased early gains in Malaysia. Jakarta's Composite Index was an underperformer, trading down 2.8 percent by 0812 GMT, extending Tuesday's 0.8 percent loss after the World Bank lowered its forecast for economic growth in Indonesia this year. Analysts also attributed the selling to expectations that Indonesia's central bank would raise the benchmark rate on July 11 to cope with higher inflationary pressure following the government's fuel price hike. Cement stocks, seen among proxy of Southeast Asia's biggest economy, led among losers, with shares in the biggest cement maker PT Semen Indonesia Tbk slipping 5 percent. Investors sold property developers such as PT Kawasan Industri Jababeka after industrial park sales in the first quarter dropped 68 percent year-on-year, said Steven Gunawan, property analyst at Batavia Prosperindo Securities. "This is seasonal and also because the sales on last year first quarter was high. There are also limited negative sentiment on higher Bank Indonesia rate expectation, which will be announced next week," he said. Elsewhere, stocks in Singapore fell 1.3 percent, taking its year to date loss to 1.1 percent, Southeast Asia's underperformer this year. Thai shares was down 1.3 percent while Vietnamese stocks eased 0.5 percent. Banking shares such as Malayan Banking Bhd and AMMB Holdings Bhd outperformed in Malaysia, with the broader index trading nearly flat at 1,771.37, erasing small gains in early trading. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0812 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 423.96 430.95 -1.62 Singapore 3132.65 3173.32 -1.28 Kuala Lumpur 1772.12 1771.89 +0.01 Bangkok 1444.82 1463.98 -1.31 Jakarta 4597.05 4728.70 -2.78 Manila 4680.12 6448.18 +0.50 Ho Chi Minh 487.35 489.84 -0.51