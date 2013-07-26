BANGKOK, July 26 Southeast Asian stock markets traded flat-to-weaker on Friday as investors looked forward to the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting next week for indications on stimulus, with thin trading volume pointing to a rangebound session later in the day. Selling in recent gainers such as banks pulled the Philippine main index 0.6 percent lower, but the index is still poised for a gain of 2.2 percent on the week to become the region's best performer and record a fifth straight week of gain. The market's outperformance came amid hopes for the country to get its third investment grade rating from Moody's Investors Service, which has placed its rating for the country on review for an upgrade. The rating agency has also placed ratings of four Philippine banks on review for upgrade. In Bangkok, political uncertainties weighed on the market, with the SET index nearly flat, up 0.2 percent at midday and set for a weekly loss of 2 percent after two weeks of gains and underperforming most others in Southeast Asia. Large caps which were among short selling targets on the previous session such as Advanced Info Service Pcl, Bangkok Bank Pcl and CP All Pcl regained some lost ground. "More weakness could be in store ... amid domestic political worries but we believe yesterday's sharp losses, weighed down by sell-off from proprietary traders amid continued foreign buying could set the stage for the market to see some sporadic rebound," a strategist at Phillip Securities wrote in a report. Weak quarterly earnings and outlook prompted selling in shares such as Indonesia's Mitra Adiperkasa, which tumbled as much as 7.7 percent. The fashion retailer reported a lower-than-expected quarterly results. Singapore Airlines Ltd dipped 0.3 percent after it reported a 14 percent rise in its first-quarter operating profit, but warned that yields were expected to be weaker due to cut-rate competition. Stocks in Indonesia and Malaysia were nearly unchanged, with trading volume of both falling to around one-third of a full-day average over the past 30 sessions. For Asian Companies click; For South East Asia Hot Stock reports, click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change at 0648 GMT Market Current Prev Close Pct Move TR SE Asia Index* 432.36 432.20 +0.03 Singapore 3240.82 3235.68 +0.16 Kuala Lumpur 1808.27 1808.42 -0.01 Bangkok 1459.08 1456.68 +0.16 Jakarta 4670.30 4674.12 -0.08 Manila 6759.77 6800.11 -0.59 Ho Chi Minh 491.90 491.78 +0.02