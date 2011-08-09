* Markets recover from early losses on buying
* RSI shows most benchmarks in oversold territory
* Philippines sees $36.3 mln infow; Jakarta 111.5 mln
outflow
By Shihar Aneez
COLOMBO, Aug 9 Southeast Asian stocks fell
sharply on Tuesday, with commodity-related and bank shares hit
hardest as foreign and local investors sold off what have been
Asia's best performing markets this year on fears of a steep
global slowdown.
Most of the region's markets recouped early losses but then
slipped again. Helping them recover from sharp initial drops was
buying led by government funds, but investors mostly remained
cautious as they waited for clues from elsewhere on developments
with the U.S and European Union debt crises.
In early trade, Indonesia's main index plummeted 6.7
percent, Malaysia and Philippines each fell 4.9
percent, Thailand was down 4 percent while Vietnam
dropped 2.7 percent.
Buying kicked in after most of the markets were oversold
with their 14-day relative strength indexes lower than 30, a
threshold oversold level, according to Thomson Reuters data.
However, the buying support could not be sustained due to
negative sentiment.
"The market is still dominated by the shaky global
sentiment, and it gave up the early rebound after Europe stock
markets started trading with heavy sell-offs," said Viwat
Techapoonphol, a strategist at Bangkok-based broker Tisco
Securities.
"We see a great deal of foreign fund movement to domestic
bond from stocks, maybe just cutting back risk exposure with
funds remain in the country."
Manila ended 4 percent weaker at a near two-month low close,
Indonesia closed 3 percent down to a seven-week low, and
Malaysia recovered to close 1.7 percent weaker, still a 10-month
low. Thailand was down 3.3 percent by 0930 GMT.
Volumes were high with Malaysia saw the more than double of
its 30-day average.
Zulkifli Hamzah, Kuala Lumpur-based MIDF Research's head,
said the country's big state funds like EPF and Permodalan
Nasional Bhd were buying "but selectively and not very
aggressively."
A Jakarta-based market source said the nation's biggest
pension fund Jamsostek was heavily buying.
In Manila, analysts said the market failed to recover as
much as its regional peers due to its dependence on the U.S.
economy for exports and remittances.
Despite the fall, Manila saw a foreign inflow of $38.3
million, according to Thomson Reuters data. Thailand had an
outflow Tuesday of $300.7 million while Indonesia suffered an
$111.5 million outflow, extending its net foreign selling to
around $530 million over the past five sessions.
"It's panic selling in the short term. It's still going
down, but won't crash," Andry Asmoro, an economist at CIMB Niaga
in Jakarta told Reuters.
"Foreign investor reactions are reversible. Indonesia's
yield return is still the biggest, and they don't want to lose
that."
Singapore's stock markets were closed on Tuesday for a
national holiday.
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
Change on day
Market Current Prev Close Pct Move
Kuala Lumpur 1472.14 1496.99 -1.66
Bangkok 1039.77 1078.19 -3.56 (0912 GMT)
Jakarta 3735.12 3850.27 -2.99
Manila 4157.03 4331.24 -4.02
Hanoi 387.70 396.41 -2.20
Change on year
Market Current End prev yr Pct Move
Kuala Lumpur 1472.14 1518.91 -3.08
Bangkok 1039.77 1032.76 +0.68 (0912 GMT)
Jakarta 3735.12 3703.51 +0.85
Manila 4157.03 4201.14 -1.05
Hanoi 387.70 484.66 -20.01
Stock Market Volume (shares)
Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days
Kuala Lumpur 325,010,900 132,920,543
Bangkok 5,941,013 5,195,081 (0912 GMT)
Jakarta 8,649,463,000 4,775,810,383
Manila 860,564 537,055
Hanoi 41,367 26,106
