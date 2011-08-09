* Markets recover from early losses on buying

* RSI shows most benchmarks in oversold territory

* Philippines sees $36.3 mln infow; Jakarta 111.5 mln outflow

By Shihar Aneez

COLOMBO, Aug 9 Southeast Asian stocks fell sharply on Tuesday, with commodity-related and bank shares hit hardest as foreign and local investors sold off what have been Asia's best performing markets this year on fears of a steep global slowdown.

Most of the region's markets recouped early losses but then slipped again. Helping them recover from sharp initial drops was buying led by government funds, but investors mostly remained cautious as they waited for clues from elsewhere on developments with the U.S and European Union debt crises.

In early trade, Indonesia's main index plummeted 6.7 percent, Malaysia and Philippines each fell 4.9 percent, Thailand was down 4 percent while Vietnam dropped 2.7 percent.

Buying kicked in after most of the markets were oversold with their 14-day relative strength indexes lower than 30, a threshold oversold level, according to Thomson Reuters data.

However, the buying support could not be sustained due to negative sentiment.

"The market is still dominated by the shaky global sentiment, and it gave up the early rebound after Europe stock markets started trading with heavy sell-offs," said Viwat Techapoonphol, a strategist at Bangkok-based broker Tisco Securities.

"We see a great deal of foreign fund movement to domestic bond from stocks, maybe just cutting back risk exposure with funds remain in the country."

Manila ended 4 percent weaker at a near two-month low close, Indonesia closed 3 percent down to a seven-week low, and Malaysia recovered to close 1.7 percent weaker, still a 10-month low. Thailand was down 3.3 percent by 0930 GMT.

Volumes were high with Malaysia saw the more than double of its 30-day average.

Zulkifli Hamzah, Kuala Lumpur-based MIDF Research's head, said the country's big state funds like EPF and Permodalan Nasional Bhd were buying "but selectively and not very aggressively."

A Jakarta-based market source said the nation's biggest pension fund Jamsostek was heavily buying.

In Manila, analysts said the market failed to recover as much as its regional peers due to its dependence on the U.S. economy for exports and remittances.

Despite the fall, Manila saw a foreign inflow of $38.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters data. Thailand had an outflow Tuesday of $300.7 million while Indonesia suffered an $111.5 million outflow, extending its net foreign selling to around $530 million over the past five sessions.

"It's panic selling in the short term. It's still going down, but won't crash," Andry Asmoro, an economist at CIMB Niaga in Jakarta told Reuters.

"Foreign investor reactions are reversible. Indonesia's yield return is still the biggest, and they don't want to lose that."

Singapore's stock markets were closed on Tuesday for a national holiday.

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Prev Close Pct Move Kuala Lumpur 1472.14 1496.99 -1.66 Bangkok 1039.77 1078.19 -3.56 (0912 GMT) Jakarta 3735.12 3850.27 -2.99 Manila 4157.03 4331.24 -4.02 Hanoi 387.70 396.41 -2.20 Change on year Market Current End prev yr Pct Move Kuala Lumpur 1472.14 1518.91 -3.08 Bangkok 1039.77 1032.76 +0.68 (0912 GMT) Jakarta 3735.12 3703.51 +0.85 Manila 4157.03 4201.14 -1.05 Hanoi 387.70 484.66 -20.01 Stock Market Volume (shares) Market Current Volume Average Volume 30 days Kuala Lumpur 325,010,900 132,920,543 Bangkok 5,941,013 5,195,081 (0912 GMT) Jakarta 8,649,463,000 4,775,810,383 Manila 860,564 537,055 Hanoi 41,367 26,106

