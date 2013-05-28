CIMB favours defensive Southeast Asian aviation stocks in the present environment of weak global growth, naming low cost carrier Cebu Air Inc, AirAsia Bhd and Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd among its top picks.

"Until the cyclical headwinds become tailwinds, ASEAN aviation stocks will remain top picks," it said in a report.

The first-quarter results illustrated the impact of cyclical weakness that has hurt airline performance, in particular the North Asian full-service carriers, whereas ASEAN low-cost carriers and airports have been protected by structural growth.

"ASEAN low-cost carriers and airports have benefited from growth in tourist flows from China, more rational competition in the Philippines and robust and structural expansion in short-haul low-fare traffic," it said.

Aviation stocks were among outperformers in ASEAN on Tuesday, with shares in Philippine-listed Cebu Air climbing 2.6 percent and Malaysia-listed Air Asia up 0.6 percent.

0921 GMT (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprapaweth; Editing by Anand Basu)