Foreign investors continued selling Southeast Asian equities in
June, taking profits in regional outperformers including
Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines.
"Foreign investors have taken profits in Thailand, Indonesia
and the Philippines since the last week of May, mainly due to
the unwinding of the U.S. dollar carry trade and the redemption
of foreign investments," said broker Maybank Kim Eng Securities.
Standard & Poor's revision of the U.S. sovereign credit
outlook to stable from negative could lead to more selling.
"The more positive the U.S. outlook is, the more foreign
investors will take profits in the markets," it said.
At 0429 GMT, the Philippine main index was down 3.2
percent, Thai SET index was also down 2.5 percent and
Jakarta's Composite Index had lost 2.2 percent.
Net foreign buying (or selling, in brackets)
(Millions of US dollars)
MTD* May 27-31 May YTD* 2012
Malaysia (226) (205) 1,268 5,570 n/a
Thailand (745) (477) (169) (1,472) 2,506
Indonesia (646) (449) (36) 1,310 1,636
Philippines (217) 161 462 1,832 2,693
Vietnam (20) (0.2) 61 227 60
*YTD = year to date *MTD = month to date
Source - Thomson Reuters, stock exchanges
Singapore data is not available
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by
Prateek Chatterjee)