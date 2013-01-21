BRIEF-Philippine Realty appoints Carlos Miguel Paca as vice president of business development
* Appointment of vice president/head of business development effective March 6, 2017
Foreign investors continued buying Southeast Asian stocks in the week ended Jan. 18, led by Malaysia, according to Thomson Reuters and stock exchange data.
Malaysia received foreign inflows worth $314 million last week, taking inflows year to date to a total of $680 million, data showed. But inflows appeared a bit tailing off on Monday amid worries over Malaysia's upcoming election.
"Some foreigners sold stocks and bonds, but amount is not that big," said a Kuala Lumpur-based forex dealer.
Indonesia brought in a net $201 million from foreign investors last week and a net $411 million inflows year to date. Thailand recorded $175 million foreign inflows last week and a net 374 million inflows year to date.
The Philippines showed a weekly net inflows from foreign investors of $158 million and $611 million year to date. Vietnam took in a weekly net foreign inflows worth $18.4 million and a year to date inflows of $73 million.
Foreign flow data for Singapore is not available. 1451 (0751 GMT) (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok and Jongwoo Cheon in Singapore; Editing by Anand Basu)
* In February 2017, group achieved property contracted sales of rmb2.08 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 7 Australian shares recouped early losses on Tuesday as gains in financials and healthcare stocks offset a heavy selloff in materials and as investors awaited a central bank policy decision.