Jan 28 Foreign investors continued buying
Southeast Asian stocks in the week ended Jan. 25, with Thailand
accounting for the highest inflow, according to Thomson Reuters
and stock exchange data.
Thailand saw foreign inflows worth $166.6 million
last week, taking the year-to-date total to $513.2 million,
Thomson Reuters data showed.
"Foreigners are quite bullish on Thai stocks as they expect
quite impressive first-quarter earnings," said Teerada
Charnyingyong, strategist at Bangkok-based Phillip Securities.
Inflows into the region slowed last week compared to the
previous week, data showed.
Offshore inflows into the Philippines were at $96.9
million last week taking the total net foreign buying to $707.9
million as of Jan. 25, Thomson Reuters data showed.
Indonesia had a $84.3 million inflow last week and
has received $496.6 million through to Jan. 25 this year.
Vietnam, the region's smallest market, saw net foreign
buying of $15.8 million last week, taking the total year-to-date
net offshore buying to $88.5 million.
Malaysia received foreign inflows worth $9.1 million
last week, sharply down from the previous week's $314.3 million
amid worries over the country's upcoming election. Kuala Lumpur
witnessed year-to-date inflows of $689.3 million, stock exchange
data showed.
Foreign flow data for Singapore is not available.
(Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)