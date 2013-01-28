Jan 28 Foreign investors continued buying Southeast Asian stocks in the week ended Jan. 25, with Thailand accounting for the highest inflow, according to Thomson Reuters and stock exchange data.

Thailand saw foreign inflows worth $166.6 million last week, taking the year-to-date total to $513.2 million, Thomson Reuters data showed.

"Foreigners are quite bullish on Thai stocks as they expect quite impressive first-quarter earnings," said Teerada Charnyingyong, strategist at Bangkok-based Phillip Securities.

Inflows into the region slowed last week compared to the previous week, data showed.

Offshore inflows into the Philippines were at $96.9 million last week taking the total net foreign buying to $707.9 million as of Jan. 25, Thomson Reuters data showed.

Indonesia had a $84.3 million inflow last week and has received $496.6 million through to Jan. 25 this year.

Vietnam, the region's smallest market, saw net foreign buying of $15.8 million last week, taking the total year-to-date net offshore buying to $88.5 million.

Malaysia received foreign inflows worth $9.1 million last week, sharply down from the previous week's $314.3 million amid worries over the country's upcoming election. Kuala Lumpur witnessed year-to-date inflows of $689.3 million, stock exchange data showed.

Foreign flow data for Singapore is not available. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)