HSBC has upgraded Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines,
while keeping its 'neutral' rating on Singapore and 'overweight'
call on Thailand.
HSBC raised Indonesia to 'overweight' from 'neutral', noting
that domestic demand and less competition will help sustain the
highest return on equity in the region. Indonesia's market is
"unloved" with potentially positive growth surprises, it added.
Malaysia will benefit from strong economic growth coupled
with low inflation, HSBC said, adding that the country has
defensive and stable characteristics, high yield and is likely
to benefit from stimulus before the elections late this year.
HSBC upgraded Malaysia to 'overweight' from 'neutral'.
After a long period of under-investment and political
turbulence, the Philippines is catching up fast, HSBC said,
upgrading the market to 'neutral' from 'underweight'. But it
said valuations are looking expensive.
HSBC said Singapore is one of the more stable, developed
Asian markets with high dividend yields and very low earnings
volatility. However, it added, mutual funds have aggressively
bought Singapore equities in the last three months, raising the
risk of a sell-off. It remained neutral on the city-state.
HSBC maintained its 'overweight' call on Thailand, saying
the country offers a structurally strong growth story.
"Valuations are reasonable, there's the possibility of a
near-term growth surprise, the dividend yield is attractive and
political risks are easing."
Thailand and the Philippines are among the best performing
markets worldwide so far this year, up 22 percent and 19 percent
respectively.
1752 (0952 GMT)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata in Singapore;
eveline.danubrata@thomsonreuters.com)