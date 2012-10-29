Earnings results for the third quarter for 15 out of 26 Southeast Asian companies tracked by MSCI have missed consensus expectations, said Morgan Stanley.

Seven out of nine MSCI Singapore companies reporting so far have missed consensus estimates. The comparable numbers for MSCI Thailand and Malaysia were five out of seven and three out of five, respectively, the brokerage said in a report.

MSCI Indonesian companies have fared better than Southeast Asian peers, with three out of five companies reporting so far beating estimates, led by Bank Negara.

Southeast Asian firms with earnings misses included Singapore's real estate company Keppel Land, Malaysia's telecom operator Digi.Com, Thailand's bank Bangkok Bank, it said.

Since the beginning of the third quarter of 2012, consensus earnings for MSCI Indonesia, MSCI Thailand and MSCI Singapore have been revised downward by 420 basis points (bps), 340 bps and 250 bps, respectively, with more downward revisions likely.

"We expect ASEAN equity markets to continue their recent underperformance vs. AxJ in Q4C12, with volatility also likely to continue. Singapore is our least preferred market and Thailand our most preferred. We remain neutral on Indonesia," it said.

Morgan Stanley said its most preferred stocks for October included Indonesia's Bank Rakyat, Perusahaan Gas Negara, Thailand's CP All and Kasikornbank , and Singapore's Olam international.

(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee; viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)