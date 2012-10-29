Earnings results for the third quarter for 15 out of 26
Southeast Asian companies tracked by MSCI have missed consensus
expectations, said Morgan Stanley.
Seven out of nine MSCI Singapore companies reporting so far
have missed consensus estimates. The comparable numbers for MSCI
Thailand and Malaysia were five out of seven and three out of
five, respectively, the brokerage said in a report.
MSCI Indonesian companies have fared better than Southeast
Asian peers, with three out of five companies reporting so far
beating estimates, led by Bank Negara.
Southeast Asian firms with earnings misses included
Singapore's real estate company Keppel Land,
Malaysia's telecom operator Digi.Com, Thailand's bank
Bangkok Bank, it said.
Since the beginning of the third quarter of 2012, consensus
earnings for MSCI Indonesia, MSCI Thailand and MSCI Singapore
have been revised downward by 420 basis points (bps), 340 bps
and 250 bps, respectively, with more downward revisions likely.
"We expect ASEAN equity markets to continue their recent
underperformance vs. AxJ in Q4C12, with volatility also likely
to continue. Singapore is our least preferred market and
Thailand our most preferred. We remain neutral on Indonesia," it
said.
Morgan Stanley said its most preferred stocks for October
included Indonesia's Bank Rakyat, Perusahaan Gas
Negara, Thailand's CP All and Kasikornbank
, and Singapore's Olam international.
1424 (0724 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by
Prateek Chatterjee; viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)