The Thai stock market is set to record its biggest monthly outflows for the year, with net foreign selling of $572 million so far in the month to Oct. 30, according to Thomson Reuters and stock exchange data.

More earnings misses than beats by some large-caps such as Bangkok Bank and Siam Cement hit market sentiment, with the Thai benchmark SET index down 0.3 percent month-to-date, among Southeast Asia's underperformers.

The figures showed a mixed bag of fund flows to other stock markets in the region.

The Philippine stock market saw net foreign selling of $239 million in the month to Oct. 30, also the year's biggest, trimming its year-to-date inflows to $2.07 billion. The Thai bourse saw inflows for the year falling to $1.56 billion.

The Indonesian bourse reported inflows for the fourth straight month, with net foreign purchases of $290 million so far in October. Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange is on track to post its fourth month of inflows, with $6 million inflows seen so far this month.

(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Sunil Nair; email viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)