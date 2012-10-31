UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
The Thai stock market is set to record its biggest monthly outflows for the year, with net foreign selling of $572 million so far in the month to Oct. 30, according to Thomson Reuters and stock exchange data.
More earnings misses than beats by some large-caps such as Bangkok Bank and Siam Cement hit market sentiment, with the Thai benchmark SET index down 0.3 percent month-to-date, among Southeast Asia's underperformers.
The figures showed a mixed bag of fund flows to other stock markets in the region.
The Philippine stock market saw net foreign selling of $239 million in the month to Oct. 30, also the year's biggest, trimming its year-to-date inflows to $2.07 billion. The Thai bourse saw inflows for the year falling to $1.56 billion.
The Indonesian bourse reported inflows for the fourth straight month, with net foreign purchases of $290 million so far in October. Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange is on track to post its fourth month of inflows, with $6 million inflows seen so far this month.
For graphics on Asian equities performance, click:
1530 (0830 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; Editing by Sunil Nair; email viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts