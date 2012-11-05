Morgan Stanley downgraded Indonesia's industrials and
Thailand's telecom sectors to "underweight" and upgraded
Indonesia's materials and Thailand's consumer discretionary to
"equal-weight".
The market seems to be underestimating the excesses created
by Indonesia's industry and the time it may take for the mining
equipment and contracting sectors to recover, Morgan Stanley
said in its ASEAN Equity Strategy report.
Thai telecom sector was trading at unattractive valuations
with lack of regulatory visibility, especially on the future of
2G concession, while pressure from increasing capex and
potentially higher competitive intensity could cap stock
performances, the brokerage said.
Morgan Stanley is positive on Thailand, neutral on
Indonesia, and negative on Singapore.
"We believe ASEAN markets will continue to underperform AxJ,
despite 4.0 percent underperformance of ASEAN markets since July
20 (since Spanish bank bailout), because of a combination of
high relative ownership levels, trailing two-year
outperformance, and relatively high expectations," it said.
Singapore-listed CDL Hospitality Trust was
replaced with Golden Agri-Resources Ltd in its Focus
20 ASEAN Stocks, Morgan Stanley said.
"GGR is the largest CPO producer in Indonesia and 2nd in the
world ... Earnings are highly leveraged to CPO prices, and its
share price is 89 percent correlated to CPO price movement. With
our bullish near-term view of CPO pricing, we see now as the
time to aggressively OW (overweight) GGR," it said.
Golden Agri was among the broker's most preferred stocks for
November which included Indonesia's Bank Mandiri Persero
, Perusahaan Gas Negara, Thailand's CP All
and Kasikornbank.
1307 (0607 GMT)
