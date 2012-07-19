Foreign investors have continued to put money in Southeast
Asian equities so far in the first month of the third quarter,
according to Thomson Reuters and stock exchange data.
Thai stocks saw inflows running into the third week of July
as buying interest gathered steam in a reporting season. Net
foreign purchases in Thai shares stood at $128 million in July
to Wednesday after suffering a net selling for $612 million in
April-June quarter.
Cautions about debt problems in Europe and a weak outlook
for the global economy broadly ate into appetite for risk.
Indonesian bourse saw net inflows of $121 million in the
month to July 18, rebounding from $865 million in outflows in
the second quarter. Vietnam took in a modest $1.1 million in
inflows for the same period, following $61.4 million of outflows
in the previous quarter.
Philippine stock market has posted $567 million in inflows
so far in July, mainly boosted by a number of block deals,
including $242 million inflows on July 11 that involved block
deal in shares in Ayala Land.
Stock exchange data showed that the $123 million inflows on
July 13 involved transactions related to a conversion of San
Miguel's convertible notes and the $90 million inflows
on July 18 linked with cross sales of shares in Ayala Corp
after the company sold treasury shares.
Foreign flow data for Singapore and Malaysia
was not available.
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok and Erik dela Cruz
in Manila;
in Manila; viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)
10:25 STOCKS NEWS ASEAN: Templeton adds Thai, Indonesian
stocks; likes frontier markets
Franklin Templeton has raised exposure to Thai and
Indonesian equities, foreseeing that domestic consumption will
continue to increase and Bangkok and Jakarta's stock exchanges
will perform very well over the next five years.
Dennis Lim, Singapore-based portfolio manager of Franklin
Templeton's emerging markets group, said Thai and Indonesian
shares in Templeton's $16 billion Asian Growth Fund had recently
been increased while it remained 'overweight' on the two
markets.
"We will continue to overweight both Thailand and Indonesia.
There is still room ... because if you look at the earnings
growth of Thailand and Indonesia, we expect the next five years
will be quite strong so we continue to like them," he said.
The fund considered the debt crisis in Europe as one of the
key risks to the global economy while large populations of the
ASEAN and growing demand of its key trading partner China boded
well for growth in the emerging region, he said.
"It's a very good region to be in right now ... we look at
Asean as a region of a 600 million people and income level is
rising. So, domestic demand in all these markets will continue
to increase," he said.
"Vietnam is starting to turnaround ... The investment
environment in Cambodia is getting more conducive ... For
Myanmar, we like what we see. We like the changes," he said.
"At the moment, our exposure in Myanmar is very small. Our
exposure in Myanmar is through Thailand. We're holding in
companies like PTT Pcl PTT.BK as we're looking at Myanmar. We
would like to get more direct exposures," he said.
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok;
viparat.jantraprapaweth@thomsonreuters.com)