SEOUL, July 10 The South Korean won weakened slightly against the dollar on Thursday as the local authorities were suspected of purchasing dollars to stem the currency's strength after the Bank of Korea held its policy rate steady.

The Bank of Korea kept its base interest rate steady for a 14th consecutive policy meeting on Thursday, as widely expected, reflecting its confidence in a sustained economic recovery - despite recent signs of softening.

Dovish comments from the central bank governor also pushed some traders to take short positions in the won.

The local currency was quoted at 1,013.4 per dollar at the end of onshore trade, down 0.1 percent from Wednesday's domestic close of 1,012.1.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.1 percent at 2,002.84 points, supported by foreign investors who purchased a net 187 billion won ($184.56 million)worth of KOSPI shares.

However, domestic institutional investors sold a net 255 billion won worth, positioning as net sellers for an eighth day to cap further gains.

($1 = 1013.2000 South Korean won)