SEOUL Aug 19 South Korean shares rallied on Tuesday to their highest close in two weeks on broad-based buying as hopes for easing of tensions in the Ukraine crisis lifted equities around the world.

The benchmark KOSPI jumped 0.9 percent to end at 2,071.14 points, its strongest close since setting 2,080.42 points on Aug. 4.

An upgrade by investment bank HSBC of its rating on South Korean shares to 'neutral' from 'underweight' also lent support, although the immediate impact was limited due to remaining caution over the U.S. interest rate policy.

On the currency market, South Korea's won reversed from early weakness to end local trade firmer at 1,017.3 per dollar, just above Monday's domestic close of 1,017.6, also lifted by the rally in equities. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)