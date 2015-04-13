(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, April 13 South Korean shares set their highest close in almost four years on Monday on hopes for further inflows of funds from abroad while global monetary policy remains easy.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) climbed 0.5 percent to 2,098.92, the highest close since Aug. 2, 2011.

The won ended onshore trade down 0.5 percent at 1,098.6 per dollar, compared with the previous close at 1,092.7, a fifth consecutive session of decline. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Subhranshu Sahu)