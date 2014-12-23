(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Dec 23 Seoul shares edged down on Tuesday in light trade ahead of year-end holidays as foreign investors took profits from the previous day's gains.

The main Seoul stock market's benchmark KOSPI ended down 0.2 percent at 1,939.02 points, led by foreign investors who sold a net 163 billion won ($147.8 million) worth of shares during the day. This follows a 0.7 percent gain in the KOSPI on Monday.

On the currency market, the won was quoted at 1,102.7 per dollar at the end of the onshore trade, compared with Monday's close of 1,096.2. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Eric Meijer)