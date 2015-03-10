(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, March 10 South Korea's won fell to its weakest in almost 19 months against the dollar on Tuesday while stock prices edged down, both hit by the U.S. currency's rally on strengthening views for a U.S. interest rate increase.

The won fell as much as 1 percent to 1,123.3 per dollar, its weakest since Aug. 22, 2013, before finishing local trade at 1,122.6, compared to Monday's local close of 1,112.1.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) dropped 0.4 percent to end at 1,984.77 points, extending a 1 percent decline on Monday. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Choonsik Yoo & Kim Coghill)