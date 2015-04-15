(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL, April 15 South Korean shares edged up on Wednesday on hopes global funds will continue to head for emerging markets and that China will take new stimulus moves after its growth slowed in the first quarter.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose for a fourth consecutive session, climbing 0.4 percent to 2,119.96, its highest close since Aug. 2, 2011.

The won ended onshore trade down 0.3 percent at 1,096.8 per dollar from the previous close at 1,094.0. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Richard Borsuk)