SEOUL, July 23 The won fell to a 3-year low against the dollar on Thursday as South Korea posted its weakest economic growth since early 2009, and as solid U.S. home sales data supported views for an early U.S. interest rate hike.

The won fell as much as 1.1 percent to 1,166.2 per dollar, its weakest intraday level since June 14, 2012, before finishing onshore trade at 1,165.1.

The Seoul stock market's benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended almost flat at 2,065.07 points, compared with Wednesday's close at 2,064.73. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)