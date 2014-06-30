SEOUL, June 30 The South Korean won trimmed gains against the dollar on Monday on suspected dollar-buying intervention by the local authorities to slow the won's strength, traders said.

The currency retreated slightly after hitting an intraday high of 1,010.8 per dollar, the strongest since July 31, 2008.

It was last quoted at 1,011.6 per dollar at 0259 GMT, compared with Friday's onshore close at 1,013.4. (Reporting by Jungmin Jang; Editing by Choonsik Yoo & Shri Navaratnam)