SEOUL Dec 24 Shares in Hyundai Motor rallied more than 4 percent on Wednesday morning on hopes that the South Korean automaker will hike its dividend payouts.

Shares in the automaker had tumbled 27.5 percent for the year by Tuesday's close, a year highlighted by a slump in earnings and investor outrage over a bloated property bid.

Korea Exchange, the main bourse operator, has asked Hyundai to submit a regulatory filing to clarify its position on the matter by 0900 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Paul Tait)