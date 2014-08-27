* KOSPI on track for 3-day winning streak on stimulus hopes * Won edges up on exporters' bid for settlements SEOUL, Aug 27 Shares in leading South Korean brokerages shot higher on Wednesday after the finance ministry announced a plan to allow riskier private investment in retirement pension funds, while the broader market edged up on external factors. Woori Investment & Securities jumped nearly 6 percent while Hyundai Securities soared more than 5 percent. Shares in Hanjin Shipping Holdings gained 2.3 percent after announcing second quarter profits of 140.6 billion won ($138.65 million), a return to positive territory after posting losses in the first quarter. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.44 percent at 2,077.13 points as of 0220 GMT, leaving it poised to register its third straight winning session. Dealers said the market was buoyed by expectations of fresh stimulus from the European Central Bank, that would both boost prospects for South Korean exports to Europe and also encouraged investors to take bets in emerging markets generally. As speculation grows that the ECB is ready to carry out large-scale bond purchases to revitalise the struggling euro zone economy, the prospect of cheap funding is drawing foreign investors toward riskier assets in emerging markets. "The market is riding an inflow of foreign bets on ECB stimulus expectations, although volume isn't notably high" said Bae Sung-yung, an analyst at Hyundai Securities. "News on the data front is rather mediocre, which is capping upward momentum." Foreign investors bought a net 43.2 billion won ($42.6 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session. The South Korean won firmed on Wednesday morning, trading at a 1 1/2 month high, on exporter demand for month-end settlements. The won was trading at 1,014.5 to the dollar as of 0220 GMT, compared to the previous close of 1,016.8. September futures on three-year treasury bonds ticked 1 basis higher to trade at 106.97. 0220 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,014.5 1,016.8 Yen/won 9.7482/520 9.7632 *KTB futures 106.97 106.96 KOSPI 2,077.13 2,068.05 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting By Joonhee Yu; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)