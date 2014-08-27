(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Aug 27 South Korean shares rose for the third-straight session on Wednesday, supported by a rally in brokerages after the government announced a plan to allow riskier private investment in retirement pension funds.

Samsung Securities soared 6 percent while Daewoo Securities climbed 4 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.33 percent at 2,074.93 points.

The South Korean won edged higher as exporters bought the local currency for month-end settlements. However, it briefly pared gains in late trade with dealers citing intervention bids by the financial authorities.

The local currency was quoted at 1,014.4 to the dollar at the conclusion of domestic, compared to Tuesday's session close of 1,016.8. (Reporting By Joonhee Yu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)