SEOUL Aug 27 South Korean shares rose for the
third-straight session on Wednesday, supported by a rally in
brokerages after the government announced a plan to allow
riskier private investment in retirement pension funds.
Samsung Securities soared 6 percent while Daewoo
Securities climbed 4 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.33 percent at 2,074.93 points.
The South Korean won edged higher as exporters bought the
local currency for month-end settlements. However, it briefly
pared gains in late trade with dealers citing intervention bids
by the financial authorities.
The local currency was quoted at 1,014.4 to the
dollar at the conclusion of domestic, compared to Tuesday's
session close of 1,016.8.
(Reporting By Joonhee Yu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)