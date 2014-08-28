* KOSPI shares gain on demand for underperforming stocks * Won flat as investors eye intervention, remain on bullish trend By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, Aug 28 South Korean shares rose on Thursday, outperforming the broader Asian market and poised for a four-day winning streak as investors bought recent underperformers such as shipbuilders. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.47 percent at 2,084.70 points as of 0210 GMT. Shipyards were the star performers on the main bourse, with Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co soaring 4 percent, rebounding for the third straight day after slumping to a 16-month intraday low on Monday. The KRX Shipbuilding sub-index has tumbled more than 35 percent this year, reeling from a first-quarter earnings shock that rattled investors. "With no significant macroeconomic events on the calendar for the rest of the week and earnings expectations already priced in, investors are thrift shopping for value picks here and there," said Song Dong-heon, an analyst at Tongyang Securities. Blue-chip giant Samsung Electronics, the largest listing on the KOSPI accounting for 13 percent of its market capitalisation, gained 1.9 percent after hitting a 1-year intraday low on Monday, propping up the main bourse. Shares in Kia Motors Corp rose 0.8 percent while its sister firm Hyundai Motor Co climbed 1.8 percent after Kia said it was building a $1 billion auto plant in Mexico. Foreign investors, who were net buyers for 6 of the last 7 sessions, continued to underpin the market with a net purchase of 66.1 billion won ($65.23 million) worth of KOSPI shares by late morning. The South Korean won held steady in early trade, with investors on guard against possible government intervention. South Korean financial authorities were suspected of undertaking smoothening operations to curb the won's appreciation during late trade on Wednesday, a local foreign exchange dealer said. The local currency was quoted at 1,013.2 to the dollar as of 0210 GMT compared with Wednesday's close of 1,014.4. "More inflow of dollars from the rise in the current account surplus may further support the won and test resistance at the 1,010 level," said Hong Seok Chan, a currency analyst at Daishin Economic Research Institute in a note to clients. South Korea's seasonally adjusted current account surplus rose slightly in July from June, central bank data showed on Thursday. September futures on three-year treasury bonds ticked 3 basis points higher to trade at 107.02. 0210 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,013.2 1,014.4 Yen/won 9.7620/677 9.7608 *KTB futures 107.02 106.99 KOSPI 2,084.70 2,074.93 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)