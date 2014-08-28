(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Aug 28 Seoul shares were effectively unchanged at Thursday's close, surrendering modest early gains as investors took profits on recent outperformers such as China-dependent retail shares.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked 0.04 percent higher to close at 2,075.76 points.

Cosmetics maker Hankook Cosmetics Manufacturing Co fell 6 percent as investors cashed out after a 30 percent jump in shares over the three previous sessions.

The South Korean won finished flat after treading water all session long, with the prospect of government currency intervention discouraging investors from adding short positions.

Central bank data showing an increase in the current account surplus and the winding down of month-end settlements underpinned the currency, but the market remained guarded after a suspected smoothing operation by financial authorities was seen on Wednesday, just before the session ended.

The won was quoted at 1,014.4 at the close of onshore trade, compared to Wednesday's close of 1,014.4. (Reporting By Joonhee Yu; Editing by Eric Meijer)