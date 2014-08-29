* Worries on Q3 earnings intensifying - analyst * Won little changed, slips from Thurs 7-wk high By Joonhee Yu SEOUL, Aug 29 Seoul shares fell on Friday as renewed geopolitical tensions in Ukraine led investors to curb emerging market bets and seek refuge in safe havens. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.27 percent at 2,070.11 points as of 0245 GMT. South Korean shares have barely moved in August, little changed from the end-July close of 2,076.12 points. In July, the KOSPI touched a three-year high. "Worry over corporate earnings is casting a shade of doubt over the market and it's only intensifying as we approach the end of the quarter" said Kim Yong-goo, an analyst at Samsung Securities. "Unless there is more progress in Europe and Japan on the policy front, shares are likely to be shackled in a narrow range between 2,050 and 2,090," he said. Shipbuilders bucked Friday's trend, as bargain hunting persisted in the ravaged sector whose sub-index has been the worst performer this year. Hyundai Mipo Dockyard spiked 7.2 percent while Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering advanced 2.7 percent. Foreign buying showed signs of losing steam, with offshore investors buying a modest 18.8 billion won ($18.53 million) worth of net shares by late morning, compared to a net 269.5 billion won ($265.57 million) picked up over the three previous sessions. Shares in Dongbu Construction tumbled more than 12 percent after local media reported it was facing a liquidity crunch and possible restructuring. Overall, decliners outnumbered advancers 501 to 296 on the main bourse as of 0245 GMT. The South Korean won ticked slightly lower Friday morning after posting a 7-week intraday high the previous session, as exporter demand for the local currency for month-end settlements was offset by a dollar rally on the back of positive U.S economic data. The local currency was quoted at 1,014.8 to the dollar at 0245 GMT, compared to Thursday's close of 1,014.4 September futures on three-year treasury bonds were up 6 basis points at 107.03. 0245 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,014.8 1,014.8 Yen/won 9.7802/878 9.7836 *KTB futures 107.03 106.97 KOSPI 2,075.76 2,070.11 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Borsuk)