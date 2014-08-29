(For the midday report, click )
SEOUL Aug 29 South Korean shares edged lower on
Friday to snap a four-day winning streak, as renewed fighting in
Ukraine dashed investor appetite in risky, emerging market
equities.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
0.35 percent to close at 2,068.54 points, drifting 0.37 percent
lower for the month of August.
The South Korean won, coming off a 7-week intraday
high on Thursday, firmed by a hair's breadth as investors hoped
that new stimulus measures by the European Central Bank would
bring in a fresh wave of investments into emerging markets.
The won was quoted at 1,014.0 to the dollar at
the end of onshore trade on Friday compared with the previous
session close of 1,014.4, closing out a bullish month for the
local currency which appreciated 1.35 percent in August.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)