SEOUL Aug 29 South Korean shares edged lower on Friday to snap a four-day winning streak, as renewed fighting in Ukraine dashed investor appetite in risky, emerging market equities.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.35 percent to close at 2,068.54 points, drifting 0.37 percent lower for the month of August.

The South Korean won, coming off a 7-week intraday high on Thursday, firmed by a hair's breadth as investors hoped that new stimulus measures by the European Central Bank would bring in a fresh wave of investments into emerging markets.

The won was quoted at 1,014.0 to the dollar at the end of onshore trade on Friday compared with the previous session close of 1,014.4, closing out a bullish month for the local currency which appreciated 1.35 percent in August. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)