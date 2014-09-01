(Repeats for screen clients)
SEOUL, Sept 1 South Korean shares closed flat on
Monday as tensions in Ukraine and weak domestic exports checked
investor appetite for riskier assets.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
down 0.03 percent at 2,067.86 points
South Korea's exports fell slightly in August, official data
showed on Monday, missing market expectations and underscoring
the still-fragile economic recovery as global demand remains
weak.
Shares in Samsung Engineering soared 12.5
percent while Samsung Heavy Industries jumped 6.2
percent after the two Samsung Group affiliates announced a
merger worth 2.5 trillion won ($2.47 billion).
The South Korean won edged up by a whisker as
positive U.S economic data was partially offset by exporters
selling the U.S. dollar for settlements ahead of a long holiday
weekend in South Korea.
The local currency was quoted at 1,013.1 to the
dollar at the end of onshore trade on Monday, compared to the
previous session close of 1,014.0.
(Reporting By Joonhee Yu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)