SEOUL, Sept 2 South Korean shares slipped to a one-week low on Tuesday, as signs of weak growth in Europe heightened concerns over the trade-reliant nation's export prospects.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 0.79 percent at 2,051.58 points.

Market reaction was muted after data from the central bank on Monday morning showed South Korea's annual inflation at a five month low, though giving the central bank sufficient room to cut interest rates again to spur economic growth.

The South Korean won reversed modest early gains to close lower on Tuesday, as the dollar gained broad momentum against emerging market currencies after hitting a 7-month high versus the yen.

The local currency was quoted at 1,018.3 to the dollar at the close of onshore trade on Tuesday, compared to the previous day's 1,013.1, posting the largest daily percentage gain in two weeks. (Reporting By Joonhee Yu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)