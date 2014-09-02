(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL, Sept 2 South Korean shares slipped to a
one-week low on Tuesday, as signs of weak growth in Europe
heightened concerns over the trade-reliant nation's export
prospects.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
closed down 0.79 percent at 2,051.58 points.
Market reaction was muted after data from the central bank
on Monday morning showed South Korea's annual inflation at a
five month low, though giving the central bank sufficient room
to cut interest rates again to spur economic
growth.
The South Korean won reversed modest early gains to
close lower on Tuesday, as the dollar gained broad momentum
against emerging market currencies after hitting a 7-month high
versus the yen.
The local currency was quoted at 1,018.3 to the
dollar at the close of onshore trade on Tuesday, compared to the
previous day's 1,013.1, posting the largest daily percentage
gain in two weeks.
(Reporting By Joonhee Yu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)