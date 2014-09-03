* KOSPI lowest since Aug 13 as global demand worries, ECB uncertainty weigh * Won stronger on exporter settlements SEOUL, Sept 3 South Korean shares slipped to a three-week low on Wednesday morning, hurt by nagging worries over underperforming exports and uncertainty on the European Central Bank's policy decision later this week. French President Francois Hollande and ECB chief Mario Draghi agreed on Monday that deflation and weak growth were threatening the euro zone economy - a key destination for South Korean exporters. "It's hard to see the ECB implementing something as drastic as QE when its long-term refinancing operations are just starting to kick in, and that's not even taking into account the political opposition, especially in Germany" said Ko Seung-hee, an analyst at SK Securities. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.11 percent at 2,049.28 points as of 0155 GMT, but off an earlier low of 2,040.44 - the weakest level since Aug. 13. The KOSPI has lost ground in the last three sessions due to a combination of geopolitical tensions, tepid exports and weak manufacturing activity in much of Asia and Europe. Investors have sought out traditional defensive sectors, with telecoms and utilities outperforming a broadly weaker market. Shares in SK Telecom, the nation's largest mobile services provider, rose 2.5 percent, while third-largest provider LG Uplus gained 2.2 percent. The South Korean won firmed as exporters sold dollars for settlements ahead of a long holiday weekend. Some traders were also scaling back their dollar exposure after the U.S. currency posted its largest daily percentage gain in two weeks against the won on Tuesday. The won was quoted at 1,017.4 to the dollar as of 0155 GMT, compared to Tuesday's closing rate of 1,018.3. Traders have become wary of an intervention by monetary authorities after South Korea warned against the won's rapid rise, especially against the yen, as the firmer won put an extra burden on a trade-reliant economy already hit by sustained weakness in consumer spending. September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 6 basis points to trade at 106.95. 0155 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,017.4 1,018.3 Yen/won 9.6598/72 9.6898 *KTB futures 106.95 107.01 KOSPI 2,049.28 2,051.58 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting By Joonhee Yu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)