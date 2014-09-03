(Refiles to fix typographical error in second paragraph)

SEOUL, Sept 3 South Korean shares ended flat on Wednesday, recovering most of their morning losses thanks to a strong performance in regional markets and on surveys showing improved services sector activity in China.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) eased 0.02 percent to 2,051.2 points, rebounding from earlier losses which saw the index hit a 3-week low.

The South Korean won edged lower against the dollar, which rose to a 14-month high against a basket of major currencies. The won found some support on dollar-selling by exporters ahead of a long holiday weekend.

The local currency was quoted at 1,020.0 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade on Wednesday, compared to Tuesday's session close of 1,018.3. (Reporting By Joonhee Yu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)